‘Celebrity Big Brother’ returns Wednesday with its third season after a two-year hiatus. Many things have changed, including the house, but there are things that remain the same: Julie Chen as a host and the show casting of past 'Dancing With the Stars' alums.

As in previous seasons, there will be 11 stars who will live together for a month in the house. They will have to compete for power and safety, but also try not to annoy their roommates and prevent their eviction. Also, contestants will have to be very careful, as they will be recorded practically 24/7.

For the third season, CBS has cast a diverse group of celebrities which include athletes, actors, singers and, of course, reality TV stars. However, five members of the cast have something in common: they all participated in Dancing With the Stars.

Celebrity Big Brother 2022: The houseguests who also compete in DWTS

For Season 3, there are five Dancing With the Stars alums: Chris Kattan (Season 24), Carson Kressley (Season 13), Shanna Moakler (Season 3), Mirai Nagasu (Season 26) and Lamar Odom (Season 28).

In Season 1, the DWTS former competitors were: winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Season 6), Shannon Elizabeth (Season 6), Chuck Liddell (Season 9), Metta World Peace (Season 13) and James Maslow (Season 18).

Meanwhile, Season 2 had Tamar Braxton (Season 21), who also won the show and became the first Black winner; Joey Lawrence (Season 3), Lolo Jones (Season 19), Ryan Lochte (Season 23) and Jonathan Bennett (Season 19).

The rest of the cast consist of: Todrick Hall, singer and dancer; Cynthia Bailey-Hill, reality TV star; Chris Kirkpatrick, member of Nsync; Teddi Mellencamp, influencer; Todd Bridges, actor and Miseha "Cupcake" Tate, UFC fighter.

Maybe Season 3 winner can also be a DWTS alum? You can watch Celebrity Big Brother on CBS and Paramount+.