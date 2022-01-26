Fans finally have some news about the third season of Celebrity Big Brother... Well, kinda. CBS has teased the entire cast with some clues and fans have may discover some of the participants. Here, check out our guesses.

The wait is almost over. Celebrity Big Brother will return next Wednesday, February 2, and while the cast haven’t been revealed, CBS just gave some clues about who will be competing in Season 3. And one of the clues is quite obvious, confirming a big name that has been rumored.

In a tweet, CBS addressed fans' patience for some information about the new season and said that the cast will be revealed soon. “@CBSBigBrothers fans, you've been patient. We hear you, we see you and we want to reward you with some clues on who the #BBCeleb Houseguests will be. Listen along and make your guesses. The reveal will be here sooner than you think.”

Along with the post, it was a video of host Julie Chen, who gave some clues about the next lineup of houseguests. While some celebrities already denied being on the show, the clues Chen gave are giving fans hope about some requested celebrities and it seems to confirm a former NBA star. Here, check them out.

Celebrity Big Brother 3: Who is going to be on the show?

The first clue that Chen said was: “Former basketball player linked to a famous reality TV family”. This clue seems to confirm that Lamar Odom will be one of the guests for Celebrity Big Brother Season 3. His name has been around for some months now, and he’s obviously a ex basketball player and was Klhoe Kardashian's partner. However, it could also be Kris Humphries, who was married to Kim Kardashian.

However, other clubs are more hard to track down like someone from one of the “most influential” musical groups of the 90’s. Could it be a Backstreet Boy? A member of N’sync? A Spice Girl? We need more! There’s also a former American Idol, dancer and singer, who also happens to be a big fan of the show. And fans think that it is Toddrick Hall, who checks all the boxes.

Another clue is “a daughter of a rock star, who will keep it real”. And one user of Reddit, wordonthestreet2, thinks the clue is referring to Teddi Mellencamp, daughter of John Mellencamp and was also part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. This are the rest of the clues:

Famous housewife.

SNL star.

Bronze medal figure skater.

Pageant queen, model, actress, reality TV star, and “was once the girl at the rock shows".

A sitcom star.

A top 15 bantamweight UFC women's rankings.

Someone who “has an eye for fashion" (probably referring to the reality show ‘Queer Eye’).

So, who do you think they are?