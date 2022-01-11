CBS' hit show 'Celebrity Big Brother' will return with its third season, three years after the second one. Here, check out the full breakdown of the episodes.

It’s almost time for Celebrity Big Brother to return to the small screen. After a three-year hiatus, the CBS hit show will premiere on February 2, 2022, just in time to serve as a counterprogram to the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Fans can’t wait for the season to start and, while we don’t know much about the cast, everyone has their favorite choices, including Rihanna. There’s been a lot of rumors about who could be the next houseguests, including names such as Miranda Cosgrove or Scott Disick.

Celebrity Big Brother has a shorter run than Big Brother, so the episodes are condensed. If you want to know when the episodes will air, don’t worry we’ve got you covered. Here, check out the schedule for Celebrity Big Brother season 3.

Celebrity Big Brother 2022: Season 3 schedule

Season 3 will air 15 episodes but the TV schedule is not easy to follow. The finale is expected to air on February 23. On Fridays, the episode will be two hours long. Here’s the complete breakdown of the episodes, with all times ET:

Week 1

Wednesday, Feb. 2 - 8-9 PM (Premiere)

Thursday, Feb. 3 - 9-10 PM

Friday, Feb. 4 - 8-10 PM

Week 2

Sunday, Feb. 6 - 8-9 PM

Monday, Feb. 7 - 9-10 PM

Wednesday, Feb. 9 - 8-9 PM

Friday, Feb. 11 - 8-10 PM

Week 3

Sunday, Feb. 13 - 8-9 PM

Monday, Feb. 14 - 9-10 PM

Wednesday, Feb. 16 - 8-9 PM

Friday, Feb. 18 - 8-10 PM

Saturday, Feb. 19 - 8-9 PM

Week 4

Sunday, Feb. 20 - 8-9 PM

Monday, Feb. 21 - 9-11 PM

Wednesday, Feb. 23 - 8-9 PM (finale)