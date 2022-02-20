It's almost time to know who will be the winner of the third season of Celebrity Big Brother. However, fans can already vote for their favorite houseguest of the season. Here, check out how.

It’s almost time to know who will be the new winner of Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother. The final week of competition has already begun, with only five houseguest remaining in the race for the $250,000 grand prize. However, fans can vote for their favorite contestant this season. Here, check out how.

After almost three weeks of competition, only Todrick, Miesha, Lamar, Todd and Cynthia remain in the house. While Todrick and Miesha have been the “power couple” this season, the other three houseguests still have a chance to win the season.

While the tactics from Todrick and Miesha have taken them this far, can one of them also win the love of the public? If fans on Twitter have their say, they won’t. However, Shanna, Lamar, Carson or even Teddi could win the “America Favorite Houseguest” and took home $25,000.

Celebrity Big Brother 3: Vote for “America’s Favorite Houseguest”

The Season 3 finale of Celebrity Big Brother is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 23 at 8 pm ET. Voting for America’s Favorite Houseguest opened on February 18 and you can vote until 9:00 AM PT on February 23, 2022.

Fans can vote for the Favorite Houseguest via SMS to the short code 21523. You have to write the contestant name. You can vote one time per device and per day until Wednesday. In Season 1, the America Favorite Houseguest was Ross Mathews, who also was runner-up, and in Season 2, Tom Green won the title.

You can catch the double eviction episode on Monday, on CBS at 8 pm (ET) and in Paramount+, where you can also watch the live feeds. And if you want spoilers for Round 6, you can read them here.