Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother is underway. If you don't want to miss anything of what is happening on the house, here check out how to watch the live feeds.

The third season of Celebrity Big Brother started airing on CBS on February 2, 2022 and fans don’t want to miss anything of what is happening in the house, especially after the first three episodes, in which the guests have already formed alliances.

The winner of Celebrity Big Brother will win the grand prize of $250,000 on the show. So far, the first and only evicted player was Teddi Mellencamp, reality TV star and influencer. She wasn’t pleased about having to leave the house so early, but it is what it is.

While fans can catch the broadcast of Celebrity Big Brother on CBS (here’s the schedule), viewers can also watch all the action with the live feeds, which basically allows the audience to watch what celebrities are doing every minute of the day in the house.

How to watch Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 live feeds?

If you don’t want to miss the action and drama on the Big Brother house, you can watch all the live feeds on the streaming service Paramount+ (7-day free trial). The streaming service provides 24x7 access to cameras in the house.

To access the services, you can go to the Paramount+ Celebrity Big Brother 3 page and click on the Live Feeds tab. If you watch the live feeds, you will be able to go ahead and even get news of nominations before the show airs.

For example, before tonight’s show (Sunday, February 6), fans who watch the live feeds already know (spoilers) that Chris Kirkpatrick, member of Nysinc, is the Head of Household for round two of Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother.