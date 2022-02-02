Celebrity Big Brother returned on Wednesday with an explosive premiere. The houseguests already competed in their first challenge and they have a first Head of Household. Who is it? Check out the recap!

Let the games begin! Celebrity Big Brother finally returned with a one-hour Season 3 premiere on Wednesday night. The 11 houseguests entered the house for the three-week competition, which will be the “fastest” Big Brother season ever, according to host Julie Chen.

The night begun with the presentation of the 11 celebrities houseguests: TV personality Carson Kressley, actor and comedian Chris Kattan, NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick, model and TV personality Cynthia Bailey, former NBA forward Lamar Odom, UFC mixed martial artist Miesha Tate, Olympic medalist Mirai Nagasu, model Shanna Moakler, TV personality Teddi Mellencamp, actor Todd Bridges and singer and dancer Todrick Hall.

After remembering past seasons winners, Tamar Braxton (Season 2) and Marissa Jaret Winokur (Season 1), it was time for the first challenge of the season and to see who will team up with who. Here, check out a quick recap of what happened in the Celebrity Big Brother 3 premiere.

Celebrity Big Brother premiere recap: Who won the Head of Household first competition

Host Julie Chen explained the rules before the first Head of Household (HOH) competition: whoever won will have safety secured and the responsibility of nominating two for eviction. She also said that this process will happen twice a week until only one of them remains.

Before the first HOH competition, the celebs made a runaway in a homage to the Met Gala and one of the guests had to become a Master of Ceremonies, which could make them ineligible to win and vulnerable to elimination. Todd nominated himself, as the challenge involved stirrups hanging from the ceiling.

The rest of the cast had to grab a pair of stirrups and hanging bottles of champagne as they rose in the air, set to hang on until only one of them remained. Miesha won the competition, making a deal with Todrick assuring she won’t nominate him for eviction. However, she declined to do the same for Teddi, who fell before her. So, Miesha is the HOH of the week!

After the competition, Chen announced that there will be another power for this week. She didn’t say what it was, but it’s inside the “gala gift box” and said it was “a blessing to one and a curse to another.” In the next episode, houseguest will know what it is and the first two houseguest nominated for eviction.