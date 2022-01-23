Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 is only ten days away. And we're getting more news about the show, including a reported change to the Big Brother house. Here, check out what.

We’re ten days away from the third season of Celebrity Big Brother, which premieres on Wednesday, February 2. While we already have the schedule and host confirmed, the cast announcement hasn't been made yet. However, there are a lot of rumors about who could join the cast.

The Big Brother franchise has been around for 23 seasons now, while CBB has had two seasons so far. So, fans are familiar with the house and all the ambiences in it. However, it seems like producers have made a change to the place where celebrities will be living for about a month.

The news has taken fans by surprise, with mixed reactions on Twitter and Reddit. While there are ones who think that it was about time to make a change to the Big Brother house, others think that they got rid of an iconic location.

Celebrity Big Brother 2022: The spiral stairs are reportedly gone

According to Twitter account @BBGossip, who usually posts information about the show, has reported that the red spiral indoor staircase has been removed and replaced with a normal staircase. It seems like a minor change, but fans have reacted to the news with sarcasm and jokes.

On Reddit, one user wrote “of all the twists to get rid of smh," which has the most upvotes. Another user joked: “They replaced the staircase? Literally unwatchable.” However, there are also comments in favor of the change, calling the staircase “cheap”.

The truth is the red spiral staircase has been a staple of Big Brother. However, we will have to wait for the season to premiere to see if it’s true. On the other hand, also according to @BBGossip, it seems like the celebs won’t have access to the backyard, as it has been usual in the first two season so far.