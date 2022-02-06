Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother is already underway and the evictions have begun! Here, check out who won the Head of Household, the Power of the Veto and who has left the house, so far.

Celebrity Big Brother 2022 results: Who have been evicted and who won HOH on episode 4?

The highly anticipated season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother started on February 2 and, so far, the show hasn’t disappointed. Quickly, the stars have made their alliances and they are already planning on how to win the $250,000 grand prize. Here, check out who has been evicted and who remains.

The season started with 11 houseguests of all walks of entertainment. However, as host Julie Chen shared before the start of the show, Season 3 has been one of the fastest seasons of Celebrity Big Brother with two evictions happening per week.

UFC mixed martial artist Miesha Tate was the first Head of Household of the season, and she nominated Carson Kressley and Mirai Nagassu for eviction. However, Carson won the Power of the Veto and saved himself, making Miesha nominate Teddi Mellincamp instead, and who at the end was evicted. Here, check out Sunday’s results.

Celebrity Big Brother 2022: Who was HOH?

Chris Kirkpatrick won the 'Rotten Potatoes' game and was the Head of Household for round two of Celebrity Big Brother, as viewers knew thanks to the live feeds.

Celebrity Big Brother 2022: Who was evicted of the house?

In episode 4, there wasn't an eviction. However, Kirkpatrick nominated Chris Kattan and Mirai Nagasu for eviction with Mirai being his target this round.

Celebrity Big Brother 2022: Who remain in the house?