The finale of Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother will air on Wednesday. While the winner is decided by a jury, fans could have the chance to say who they want to win this season. Here, check why.

It’s almost time to meet the winner of the third season of Celebrity Big Brother. With only Miesha, Todrick and Cynthia remaining, all will come down to Wednesday's final Head of the Household competition and eviction. However, it seems like America could have a say in picking up the winner.

In the USA editions of Celebrity Big Brother, the winner is picked up by a jury. The jury consists of all the evicted houseguests of the season. That’s why a big and challenging part of the game is trying to be liked by everybody in the house.

So far, we know that Shanna Moakler isn’t happy with Todrick as she told him that she was going to convince the jury to not vote for him if he was in the finale. However, in the case of the other guests, it’s hard to guess who will get their vote. Now, how could America help decide the winner this time?

Celebrity Big Brother 2022: Fans could vote to choose the winner in case of a tie

In the finale, whoever wins the Head of the Household will have the sole power to evict, and the two finalists will then be in the hands of the jury. Normally, there is no possibility of a tie in the final voting. That’s why there are usually nine houseguest evicted. However, Julie explains to the final three guests that due to Chris Kattan’s early exit of the show, he won’t be part of the jury.

That means that only eight houseguests will vote. So, in case of a tie, fans will be voting to decide the winner. All the evicted houseguests so far are: Teddi Mellencamp, Mirai Nagasu, Chris Kirkpatrick, Shanna Moakler, Carson Kressley, Lamar Odom and Todd Bridges.

For what we know, thanks to the post-eviction interviews, there are several houseguest that are not fans of Todrick. Besides Shanna, Todd also said that Todrick was a “b**** artist”. So, it seems like he won’t vote for him either. That means that either Miesha or Cynthia are somewhat favorites to take the $250,000 grand prize.