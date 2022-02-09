Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother is underway and we're going headed to the third round eviction. Here, check out who were nominated by the Head of the Household.

Tonight it’s time for the nominations of the week on episode 6 of Celebrity Big Brother 2022. Mirai Nagasu and Teddi Mellencamp already were evicted from the house. Who will be next to say goodbye to CBB3? We don’t know, but we do know who are the two targets of this round.

On Monday’s episode, Mirai Nagasu was evicted, with unanimous vote, from the house after Chris Kirkpatrick nominated her and Chris Kattan for eviction. Kattan literally cried to be the one evicted, but, of course, the rest of the guests decided he wasn’t a threat and voted to evict Mirai instead.

This week’s HoH is Miesha Tate, who also won the honor on the first week. As we know, she is in alliance with Toddrick, which many guests can't stand by now, so he’s safe… Unless, someone else gets the Power of the Veto. Here, check out who is in danger of being evicted this week.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 spoilers: Who were nominated for eviction?

Miesha Tate, as expected, nominated Carson and Cynthia for eviction, as shown in the live feeds. Also, Carson and Cynthia had an exchange, in which Carson said that if he wins the Power of the Veto, he was going to use it to save Cynthia. However, she thinks he is the target.

As a reminder, Carson and Cynthia had their own alliance. However, Carson is also working alongside Lamar and Shana to try to take Miesha down. On the other hand, Miesha, Kirpatrick and Todrick are another group.

You can catch the nominations in tonight’s episode, which you can watch on CBS or Paramount+, as well as the live feeds. The Power of the Veto game will be on Friday, in the two-hour event, and then the eviction ceremony.