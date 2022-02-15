Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother is halfway through and there are only six houseguest remaining. Here, check out who won the HoH and who are nominated to leave the house for Round 5.

Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother is underway with four contestants evicted and one who decided to leave the show (Chris Kattan), there are only six houseguests who remain in the game. Who will win the show and the $250,000 grand prize?

So far, these contestants have been evicted: Teddi Mellencamp, Mirai Nagasu, Chris Kirkpatrick and Shanna Moakler, who was voted out last night in a dramatic turn of events, in which she was left without alliances.

On the other hand, Carson, who won the HoH for last round, made a deal with Miesha to nominate him or Cynthia for the next week. He didn’t have a great HoH reign and now all of the other contestants but Miesha will try to take him down.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 Spoilers: Who won HoH for Round 5 and nominations

The Big Brother house has a new Head of the Household and is Todd. At first, we thought that Carson and Cynthia could be in trouble. However, the nominatiosn just been in: Carson and Lamar are nominated for eviction.

This means that the target are either Carson or Cynthia, as only one of them could save themselves if they win the Power of the Veto. So far, Todrick and Miesha, who still have a two-way deal, have been the fiercest competitors and it’s likely they will make it to the end, if things remain this way.

The nominations are expected on Tuesday. You can catch the next episode of CBB on Wednesday (8/7c) and on Friday, with the live two-hour episode on CBS and Paramount+, where you can also watch the live feeds.