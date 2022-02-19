The third season of Celebrity Big Brother USA is coming to an end. Five contestants have already been evicted with five remaining. Here, check out who won the Head of the Household and the nominations for Round 6.

Celebrity Big Brother 2022 is almost coming to an end. After three weeks of competition, only five houseguests remain in the game: Toddrick, Miesha, Lamar, Todd and Cynthia. Who will be the winner of the $250,000 grand prize? We have to wait to know but we already know who won HoH and the nominations for Round 6.

Miesha and Todrick have been a team for the entire season, and it's fair to say that they have dominated the house almost the entire season. The other team, formed by Carson, Cynthia and Shanna, basically couldn’t handle them.

Now, of them, only Cynthia remains in the game. She has now teamed up with Lamar and Todd, who also had formed an alliance. Can they take down Miesha and Toddrick? Well, soon we will know. Check out the spoilers for Round 6, ahead of the finale.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 Spoilers: Who is HoH and who is nominated for eviction

Todrick won the Head of the Household. The singer and dancer hasn’t been well received by fans, who believe that his tactics aren’t the most galant ones. However, he certainly has been a threat all season, so he could definitely win the game.

Then, Toddrick nominated Todd and Lamar for the eviction. In recent live feeds conversations between Cynthia and Lamar, the ex NBA star told her that if she won the Veto, she should save Todd. However, Todd also told her that he’s ready to go home.

On Monday, there will be a live episode with a double eviction. You can catch it on CBS at 8 pm (ET) and in Paramount+, where you can also watch the live feeds. The season finale will air February 23, 2022 at 8pm EST.