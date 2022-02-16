Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother is halfway through and there are only six houseguest remaining. After the HoH competition and the nominations for Round 5, it was time for the Power of the Veto competition. Check out who won.

Round 5 of Celebrity Big Brother 2022 is almost ending and soon we’ll have another eviction. So far, only six houseguests remain in the game and everything is building up to the grand finale. Who will win the season and the big prize? Spoilers for Round 5 ahead!

On Monday, Todd won the Head of the Household for the first time. And he nominated Carson Kressley and Lamar Odom for eviction. However, one of them could save themselves if they won the Power of the Veto.

Carson has a deal with Cynthia, while Lamar is leaning to Todrick and Miesha. So far, the evicted houseguests are: Teddi Mellencamp, Mirai Nagasu, Chris Kirkpatrick and Shanna Moakler. Chris Kattan left the house winglingly. Here, check out who won the Power of the Veto.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 Spoilers: Who won the Power of the Veto (Round 5)

Miesha won the Power of the Veto, as fans watched in the live feeds. That put Carson in real danger, as Miesha told Toddrick that they were going after him. Also, Lamar and Todd also seem to vote Carson out.

With only one week left, things are coming to an end in the big brother house. Todrick and Miesha have a plan to evict Todd after Carson, despite the fact they are allies now. That means Cynthia could still have a chance with Lamar.

You can catch the next episode of CBB on Friday (Feb. 18), with the live two-hour episode on CBS and Paramount+, where you can also watch the live feeds. The season finale will air February 23, 2022 at 8pm EST.