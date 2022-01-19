The third season of Celebrity Big Brother USA is almost here. If you aren't familiar with the show, and want to know the differences between the original and this show, check them out.

We’re only two weeks away from the premiere of the third season of Celebrity Big Brother USA. The show is one of CBS most beloved reality TV shows and after a two-year hiatus, it’s finally coming back to the small screen this Tuesday, February 2.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the possible line-up of celebrities which will be the houseguests this time. The latest reports suggest that Tiffany Pollard, who competed in CBB UK 2016, and Todrick Hall are going to be part of the show.

However, we still have to wait for the official confirmation. Meanwhile, it’s confirmed that Julie Chen Moonves is set to be the host for Season 3, which will be her 26th season with the gig if we also include all the seasons of Big Brother. If you’re not familiar with the show, and what the differences are between both versions, check them out.

What is the difference between Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother?

Celebrity Big Brother is not so different from the original civilian version of Big Brother. In both shows, contestants live in one house and participate in competitions. Then, they have to choose which houseguests will be kicked out. Those participants that leave the show, then become a part of the jury who will decide the ultimate winner of the season.

The main difference, besides the celebrity thing obviously, is that Celebrity Big Brother has fewer cast members, usually 11 or 12, while in Big Brother are 16. This also means that the duration of the show is shorter than Big Brother, usually being a month, while in the original are three months.

The other variance from the original is that the prize money is significantly less than Big Brother. While the winner of last season of Big Brother received $750,000 as prize money, the CBB winner receives $250,000. But maybe this season the cash money will aument.