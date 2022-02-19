The big finale of Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 is near. Only five houseguest remain in the house after almost three weeks of intense competition. Here, check out when and how to watch the finale.

Celebrity Big Brother 2022 USA is almost ending. The third season started with 11 houseguests, and now only five remain: Todrick, Miesha, Lamar, Todd and Cynthia. Round 6 has already begun, but when is the big finale? Here, check it out.

It’s safe to say that the Celebs tried their best to stay in the house, but two contestants have been the most powerful in the house: Miesha and Todrick. However, it’s unclear who will take the grand prize, as Lamar and Todd have also endured all season.

Meanwhile, Cynthia has also managed to stay in the house, despite losing her ally Carson. We have to wait and see who gets evicted on Monday, which will be a live episode with double eviction. Here, check out when and how to watch the big finale of Celebrity Big Brother.

Celebrity Big Brother 2022: Date and time for the finale

The Season 3 finale of Celebrity Big Brother is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 23 at 8 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+. In the finale, the evicted contestants will form a jury to decide who is the winner of the $250,000 grand prize. Meanwhile, fans can vote for their favorite to win $25,000.

With the finale so close, houseguests have little time to plan their strategy. However, it seems like Miesha and Todrick are the ones to beat, with Todd, Lamar and Cynthia teaming up for the last part of the season.

Fans are not so fond of Todrick Hall, singer and dancer, who has been one of the fiercest competitors this season. Hall attacked Shanna and lied to Carson and Cynthia in order for them to drop her, as they finally did. However, according to social media, Shanna has won the love of fans.