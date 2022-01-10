Celebrity Big Brother is coming back next month with its third season and fans want to know who is going to be part of the cast. Here, check out when the cast could be announced and rumors about possible participants.

The CBS hit reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother will be back on February 2 and fans can’t wait to meet the new cast. Even Rihanna would like to see one person competing on the show. However, we still don’t know who will be the houseguest for this season but what we know is when we probably can find out.

If you don’t know what the show is about, here’s the premise: a group of celebrities, called the Houseguests, will move into a house together with no contact from outside the game. They have to compete against each other for safety, power and luxury items and then they will vote to eliminate/evict one of their fellow contestants. At the end of the season, the winner is decided by the vote of previous contestants.

In their two first seasons, released in 2018 and 2019, the show had good ratings and positive reviews. The previous winners are Marissa Jaret Winokour and Tamar Braxton, and Julie Chen Moonves is set to return as host. Here, check out when we can find out the cast for Celebrity Big Brother 2022.

When is the cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2022 being announced?

While there isn’t anything official, the website Big Brother Network has stated that for the previous seasons, the cast has been announced 10 and eight days prior to the premiere. So, that means that the Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 cast could be announced the Sunday prior to the premiere.

Possible cast members

The Twitter account @Spoilergirl1, which often shares spoilers for other CBS shows, tweeted that Clay Aiken, Jax Taylor, Tiffany Pollard and even Scott Disick were considered for the Season 3 cast. However, none of them have been confirmed.

The only one to talk about the possibility was Tiffany Pollard, who also shared that Rihanna wanted her to join the show. Talking to PopCulture.com, Pollard said she’s honored that fans considered her a favorite.