The third season of Celebrity Big Brother is almost here. Eleven stars will try to get the $250,000 prize. Check out when and how to watch it or stream it in the United States.

The wait is almost over. Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother USA will premiere on Wednesday, February 2. Host Julie Chen will come back to guide the 11 stars who will leave for a month in the house and will try to take home the grand prize.

It’s been months of rumors, including names such as Miranda Cosgrove, Tiffany Pollard and many more. At the end, only some were true: singer and choreographer Todrick Hall is part of the cast, as well as former NBA star Lamar Odom.

The rest of the cast consist of: Carson Kressley, Cynthia Bailey-Hill, Shanna Moakler, Chris Kirkpatrick, Mirai Nagasu, Teddi Mellencamp, Todd Bridges, Chris Kattan, and Miesha "Cupcake" Tate. Here, check out how to watch this season of Celebrity Big Brother.

When is the premiere of Celebrity Big Brother 3?

The third season of Celebrity Big Brother will premiere on Wednesday, February 2 at 8 PM ET.

Where and how to watch Celebrity Big Brother 3

The third season of Celebrity Big Brother will be broadcasted by CBS and Paramount+ in the United States. You can also watch the live feeds on Paramount+ (free trial). Here, check out the full schedule of Season 3.

How can I watch all ‘Big Brother’ seasons?

If you want to watch all the previous seasons of Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother, you can do so on Paramount+ (7-day free trial). There have been two seasons of CBB, and 23 seasons of Big Brother USA.



