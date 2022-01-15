The third season of Celebrity Big Brother will premiere on February 2, 2022. While we wait for the cast announcement, check out here who will be the host for the CBS reality TV show.

Celebrity Big Brother will return on February 2, 2022, after a three-year hiatus. There’s no official cast announcement yet but fans are still eager to watch one of CBS best and funniest reality competition TV shows.

In past seasons, a group of celebrities have moved into a house together to compete for safety and power, without having contact with the outside world. Past winners are Broadway’s Marissa Jaret Winokur and R&B singer Tamar Braxton.

The winner of the show will get a prize money of $250,000. There’s been rumors about who could compete during this season. Tiffany Pollard, Jax Taylor and Scott Disick have been part of the rumors. However, what do we know is who’s going to be the host.

Celebrity Big Brother 2022: Who will be the host?

News anchor and producir Julie Chen Moonves will return as a host for the new season of Celebrity Big Brother. She has served as a host for every ‘Big Brother’ season and spin-offs since its debut in July 2000.

Chen was a co-host and the moderator of the CBS Daytime talk show, The Talk, for eight seasons. Previously, she was a co-anchor of The Early Show on CBS. According to Gold Derby, Chen Moonves has been trying to “resurrect” Celebrity Big Brother since last year.

She thought that it would be a great idea that the show return for winter 2021 with the angle that more celebrities would be available since they were not traveling or working due to the pandemic. But CBS said “not yet,” according to Chen Moonves.