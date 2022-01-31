Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother USA is almost here. And host Julie Chen is ready for it. Here, check out what she has to say about evictions, the house and who are her favorites to win.

There is excitement for Celebrity Big Brother Season 3, which will premiere this week on February 2. After months of rumors, fans already know the entire cast and everything is set for the beginning of a season that, according to host Julie Chen, will be the “fastest” ever.

In a behind-the-scenes video, given to Us Weekly, Chen teases Season 3 and says she’s “ready” for this new chapter of the franchise. Fans can catch the episodes on CBS and Paramount+, where they also can stream the live feeds.

This year’s cast consist of: Todrick Hall, Lamar Odom, Carson Kressley, Cynthia Bailey-Hill, Shanna Moakler, Chris Kirkpatrick, Mirai Nagasu, Teddi Mellencamp, Todd Bridges, Chris Kattan, and Miesha "Cupcake" Tate. Who will become the new winner?

Chen talks about Celebrity Big Brother Season 3: There will be two evictions per week

In the BTS video, Chen says that “fans can expect the fastest season of any Big Brother, ever. We are evicting two celebrities every week, at least,” according to US Weekly. So, viewers can expect an explosive premiere. “Big Brother is a fresh, new surprise of craziness every season,” she adds.

Earlier this month, there were some rumors about a change in the Big Brother house. Per Entertainment Weekly, fans already can view the new rooms and the theme of this season, which is winter and Switzerland. “We have stepped it up for these celebs,” Chen Moonves said in the video, per Us Weekly.

Chen also gave her favorites to win this season of the show. “Todrick, Carson and Shanna stand out to me. But, it’s early!” she told US Weekly previously. The winner will take home $250,000 grand prize.