It's almost time for the third round of Celebrity Big Brother 2022. Chris Kirckpatrick won the second HoH of the season, but now it's time for a new commander. Here check out who won the third Head of Household.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 has been a wild ride so far. On Monday’s episode, Mirai Nagasu left the house after Chris Kirkpatrick nominated her and Chris Kattan for eviction. While in his speech Kattan tried to convince the other guests to save her and not him (is strategy or he really hates it there), Mirai was evicted with the unanimous vote.

Nagasu is the second guest to leave the house after Teddi Mellencamp. In the house, the alliances are standing strong. Kirkpatrick had the idea of sending Toddrick to the block, however, the plan didn’t materialize and it seems everyone may have figured out the idea.

That means that this week will be crucial to determine the future of the game. If you aren’t watching the live feeds, here you can check it out who won the Head of the Household and will have the power to nominate this week.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 spoilers: Who’s the HOH this week?

Miesha Tate is the new Head of Household. As we saw in the first week, Miesha and Todrick are in a very strong alliance. So, this could mean that Carson and Cynthia could be in trouble for this round.

According to Big Brother Network, the nominations will likely be on Tuesday so the production can air them on Wednesday’s episode, which you can watch on CBS or Paramount+. Also, the Power of the Veto game could be on Friday, in the two-hour event.

On the other hand, Nagasu said she was prepared to pack her bags. After leaving the CBB house, the figure skater told host Julie Chen Moonves: “It was really lonely for me. And then I didn't relate to anyone," she admitted.