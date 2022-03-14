Singer and dancer Todrick Hall has finally broke his silence after the finale of the third season of Celebrity Big Brother, in which he just received one vote by the jury. Here, check out what he said.

Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother finished weeks ago, but runner-up Todrick Hall has spoken up publicly about the backlash he received after his participation on the show just now. However, his comments have not eased up his critics, who aren’t impressed by what he has to say.

The 36-year-old performer upset fans for his behavior during the tenure of the show. The criticism focused on several comments and attitudes with the rest of the houseguests, including making fun of Shanna Moakler and Chris Kirkpatrick, admitting that he didn’t pay to employees and talking bad about people outside the show.

After he lost the finale, Hall canceled all his TV interviews and since then he hasn't apologized for his behavior. However, he broke his silence on Saturday with a lengthy Instagram post, addressing the backlash.

CBB: Todrick Hall says he doesn’t want to “prove himself” to haters

On Saturday, Hall took to Instagram to talk about his season on Celebrity Big Brother and, well, his tour. He claimed that his silence is not because he’s a sour loser but to “protect” himself and his mental health. However, he did take aim at those claims saying he didn’t pay his employees. Transcrip below:

“This has been the hardest month and 1/2 of my life, but tonight my 7th World Tour kicks off in Seattle. I haven’t avoided press (sic) because I’m afraid to comment on my experience on big brother, but more to protect myself and my mental health to make sure I could actually get my show on stage and fulfill my obligations to my fans and my PAID employees.”

“I have no desire to prove myself to people who were never rooting for me to begin with, but I do want to say to my fans that I will be commenting on my experience once the show is open, because I feel you deserve it. Thanks to everyone who watched and supported me in the bb house. It was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done, but I’m glad I did it.”

“I am a human being, a real one…I’m not always nice, not always kind nor have I ever claimed to be. I’m very flawed, I’m a work in progress, but that’s the beauty of being human. I have made a ton of mistakes in my life and I will continue to make mistakes, some publicly and some privately. I thank YOU, each and everyone of you who has stood beside me through those mistakes.”

After thanking his fans, he said that he “will address things in my own way and in my own time, until then thanks for the love, the kind words, the direct messages, it’s really meant so much to me. I love you I love you I love you all and I can’t wait to see you and meet you all on tour.”

Hall has reportedly called Big Brothers producers to complain

On the other hand, Twitter wasn’t impressed by his “apology.” Many fans said that the fact that he broke out his silence to promote his tour wasn’t exactly an apology. Also, it’s been reported that supposedly Hall has been calling Big Brother producers to accuse them of “rigging” the show and making him look bad.

According to an anonymous source from the production, made public on social media, Hall said to producers that he should have won the show and he was so insisting that they had to ask him not to call anymore.