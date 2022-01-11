Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother US will premiere on February 2. While we wait for a new pack of episodes, let's remember the winners of season 1 and season 2.

Many fans are getting ready for the third season of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, which will be returning on February 2 after a three-year hiatus. While we still don’t know the cast, there are rumors about who are going to be the houseguests this season.

The first season featured 11 houseguests and the second fetured 12. It is unknown how many guests will be in the third season. The cast have included different personalities such as business people, actors, singers and even athletes, with Ryan Lochte competing in season 2.

In order to win the show, contestants have to win challenges to gain power and immunity. And, of course, they got to be likable to not be nominated for eviction. Do you remember who won the previous seasons? Here, we take a look at Celebrity Big Brother past winners.

Celebrity Big Brother US: Past winners

Season 1 - Marissa Jaret Winokur

Winokur is an actress known for her Tony-winning performance as Tracy Turnblad in the Broadway musical Hairspray and for his work in the sitcom Stacked, with Pamela Anderson. She also has hosted talk shows, such as The Talk, and was a contestant in Dancing With the Stars.

Season contestants: Ariadna Gutiérrez, Brandi Glanville, Chuck Liddell, James Maslow, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Mark McGrath, Metta World Peace, Omarosa Manigault, Ross Mathews and Shannon Elizabeth.

Season 2 - Tamar Braxton

Braxton is a Grammy-nominated singer and television personality. She began her career with the R&B group The Braxtons, alongside her sisters. However, they split up and she began a solo career in 2000. In 2019, she became the first African-American person to win a season of Big Brother in the United States.

Season contestants: Anthony Scaramucci, Dina Lohan, Joey Lawrence, Jonathan Bennett, Kandi Burruss, Kato Kaelin, Lolo Jones, Natalie Eva Marie, Ricky Williams, Ryan Lochte and Tom Green.