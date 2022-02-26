After the finale of Celebrity Big Brother 3, many fans have expressed their criticism to singer and dancer Todrick Hall for his actions during the competition. Here, check out the full story.

Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother ended on Wednesday with UFC fighter Miesha “Cupcake” Tate winning thanks to the jury vote in her favor. Only Cynthia, who was evicted the same night as the finale, voted for singer and dancer Todrick Hall, who is now facing backlash online for his behavior.

Hall, who is known for being a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, was visibly taken aback when he heard the jury votes and their reasons. Many of the houseguests were explicitly voting against him rather than voting in favor of Tate.

Shanna Moakler and Chris Kirkpatrick were the harder ones. The former Miss USA said to Hall “this is for not having to hear your voice again”, while the singer told that his vote was based on “integrity”. But what did Todrick Hall do to upset his cast mates and fans online?

The reasons why Todrick Hall is receiving backlash after Celebrity Big Brother

After the Celebrity Big Brother finale, people on Twitter made a hashtag #TodrickExposedParty in which they collected every “bad” thing he said or did in the show. And the list is quite long, including mocking other guests, lying about them and talking bad about other people, including drag queen, Manila Luzon.

Many fans are upset about how he treated fellow guests, but mostly Shanna. There are several videos from the live feeds in which he criticized her for the way she dressed and says that she’s not a “hard-working” person. Fans also noted that when she was evicted he told her “don’t be too hard on me now,” which were the same words a home invader told her and she said it was a terrifying experience.

Another thing that upset people was the way he told Chris Kirkpatrick that his son was going to be “embarrassed” by him for his participation on the show. While Todrick called himself a super fan of Big Brother, he seemed to forget that the jury could watch the live feeds, which ultimately backfired.

After the finale, Hall canceled all the interviews and he hasn’t apologized on social media. However, he did return to Instagram to post a story about the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and posted his tour dates. That also made fans mad and called him “tone-deaf."