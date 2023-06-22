The Challengers trailer revolutionized the internet and Zendaya‘s fans. The young actress will star in the new film by Luca Guadagnino, who was responsible for Bones and All and Call Me by Your Name.

The two-time Emmy winner for Euphoria will share stardom with two of the hottest actors of the new generation: Josh O’Connor (The Crown and Emma) and Mike Faist (West Side Story and Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game).

The film will hit the big screen on September 15 and has everyone waiting for new previews. The last one that was released has a great peculiarity: a popular song created by Rihanna could be heard in the background.

Rihanna to be part of Challengers soundtrack?

The last time we saw Rihanna be part of a soundtrack was for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where she performed the song Lift Me Up, which was nominated for an Oscar.

However, hopes are high that the Barbados singer will once again collaborate on a film. This is due to the fact that the trailer of Challengers was set to music by one of her greatest hits: S&M.

It has not yet been confirmed if the star will create a new song for Luca Guadagnino’s film or if another of his classics will be used. So we will have to wait for a new trailer or the complete list of songs for the soundtrack.