Zendaya will star in the upcoming Luca Guadagnino’s film ‘Challengers’, which promises romantic drama with the brutal tennis’ professional tour as a background. Check out the release date, plot and cast of this project.

Italian director Luca Guadagnino, the one behind Timotheé Chalamet’s big breakthrough ‘Call Me By Your Name’ (2017), has been attached to several projects since, many of them not coming to fruition. However, thankfully for movie fans, his next movie has already wrapped filming and it stars Zendaya.

The Emmy-winning actress has a busy agenda, with many upcoming projects including ‘Dune: Part Two’, alongside Chalamet; Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis and, of course, the third season of ‘Euphoria’, already confirmed by HBO.

However, fans might find her next in ‘Challengers’, which is being produced by Amy Pascal, who (in case you don’t know) has been also behind celebrated films such as ‘Little Women’, ‘The Post’ or all ‘Spider-Man’ movies. Check out what we know about this film, written by ustin Kuritzkes.

‘Challengers’ plot: What’s Zendaya's new movie about?

The story will follow Tashi, a tennis player who has coached her husband Art into a perfect player. However, after Art suffers a losing streak, he has to play in a low-league challenger tournament in which he has to play Patrick, Tashi’s old boyfriend. Of course, this is the start of a complicated love triangle. However, it is Guadagnino. And the director has shared that the film will have queer undertones.

‘Challengers’ cast: Who has joined the film?

Besides Zendaya as Tashi, ‘West Side Story’ Mike Faist will be playing her husband Art and ‘The Crown’ Josh O’Connor will be her old boyfriend Patrick. That’s as far as we know so far, with additional supporting cast members are yet to be announced.

‘Challengers’ release date: When does the film come out?

The movie is set to have a theatrical release in the US on 11 August, 2023. Filming took place in Boston, and started in May. It wrapped on June 26. The movie is produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.