Challengers with Zendaya: How much were the actors paid for the movie?

Zendaya is set to step into the shoes of a tennis player and star in Luca Guadagnino‘s new film Challengers. The Euphoria star will share the spotlight with Mike Faist (West Side Story) and Josh O’Connor (The Crown and Emma).

The film is rated R, due to its graphic content. So we can expect a very interesting story, especially since it belongs to the sports world with touches of romance and a lot of drama.

It will hit the big screen on September 15 this year, so we will have to wait only a few months for its big premiere. Justin Kuritzkes was responsible for the script and will also write the screenplay for Queer with Daniel Craig.

How much did the actors charge for Challengers?

Challengers will have a fairly large cast, but it’s the popular 26-year-old actress who will get the biggest payday. This is over a million dollars, making her not only the highest paid star of the film, but also the highest paid woman in the project.

Here, check out the actors’ salaries according to Showbiz Galore:

Zendaya as Tashi Duncan – $1.5 million

Josh O’Connor as Patrick – $350,000

Mike Faist as Art – $320,000

Jake Jensen as Finn Larsen – $120,000

A.J. Lister – $30,000

Faith Fay – $25,000

Scottie DiGiacomo – $20,000

Sid Jarvis – $10,000

The story follows three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner, and reignite old rivalries on and off the court.