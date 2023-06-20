This year, Zendaya will appear in two of the most-anticipated movies, Dune: Part II and Luga Guadagnino’s Challengers. In the latter, she will play a tennis player/coach who gets entangled in a love triangle with Mike Feist (West Side Story) and The Crown star Josh O’Connor’s characters.

Written by Justin Kuritzkes (“Ticklish”), the movie promises to touch on classic Guadagnino’s themes such as desire and passion. It will be his first sports comedy with “beautifully complex” people as the director described it.

In the first trailer, Zendaya showcases the results of her three-month tennis training with pro coach and former player Brad Gilbert. However, apart from her athleticism, she is set to give a riveting performance. Here, check out when the movie will come out in the US.

What is the release date of Challengers?

The sports tennis drama will be released on September 15, 2023. The movie was supposed to come out a month earlier. However, it’s expected to have its world premiere at the 2023 Venice Film Festival.

The film’s plot will follow Tashi (Zendaya), a former tennis player and coach of her husband Art (Faist), who after a series of losses has to play a Challenger tournament in order to get back at the top. However, he will have to play against Patrick (O’Connor), who is Tashi’s former boyfriend and best friend.

The movie got a R-Rated due to sexual content, language and nudity. While Guadagnino said that the film is very different from ‘Bones and All,’ and ‘Call Me By Your Name’ it certainly will still maintain his brand with “queer undertones.”