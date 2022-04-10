Charithra Chandran is ready to take the world by storm after her role of Edwina Sharma in the Netflix's series 'Bridgerton'. Here, check out what you need to know about this actress.

The second season of Bridgerton has been a total success, surpassing the record for an English-language series in Netflix with 251.7 million hours in its first full week. It’s undeniable that part of the reason is the cast, which this time around introduces two fresh actresses: Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran as the Sharma sisters.

Part of the appeal of Bridgerton is giving a modern spin on period-romance dramas, especially by incorporating people of color as the leads, rather than in the sidelines. The titular couple of the season might be Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Ashley), but Chandran as Edwina also steals the show.

Chandran’s role in Bridgerton is her biggest to date and she’s set for an incredible career. However, she is more than an actress. She graduated from Oxford in 2019 with a degree in politics, philosophy, and economics. If you want to know more about her, don’t miss this profile.

Charithra Chandran’s age: How old is she?

Chandran is 25 years-old. She was born on January 17, 1997 in Perth, Scotland. She is an only child. She moved around a bit before settling in Oxford City, England, according to a profile of the actress for Teen Vogue.

Charithra Chandran’s parents and nationality

According to her profile in Teen Vogue, she is the daughter of Indian immigrants, both doctors. While Charita is British, she is proud of her Indian heritage as she has said in interviews, she considers both the UK and India her home.

Charithra Chandran’s movies and TV shows

Chandran’s Bridgerton role as Edwina Sharma is her breakout role. However, she is also known for her role in the TV series Alex Rider as Sabina Pleasance. She also has two short films in post-production, Good Intentions and The Talents, while she is currently filming the TV show Pillow Talk.

Is Charithra Chandran going to return to Bridgerton?

So far, it’s unclear if Chandran is going to appear in upcoming Bridgerton seasons. However, the actress has said that she would love to do it. In the books, Edwina marries a scholar Mr. Bagwell, however, that wasn’t the case in the show. That could be a storyline. Also, it was hinted that the Queen could present her Prince Friedrich, who was one of Daphne’s suitors in the first season.