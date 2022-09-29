Chase Stokes is one of the most popular actors of his generation. Thanks to Outer Banks, which will premiere its third season in a few months, he gained great popularity within the entertainment industry. Here we tell you more about his personal life, such as his age, height, love life and net worth.

Chase Stokes is at the top of his game. The actor is about to premiere Bones And All and Netflix has already confirmed the third season of the show that has given him great popularity until today: Outer Banks. He will reprise his iconic role as John B in the teen series.

His beginnings in the industry started with small television roles in successful productions such as Stranger Things, Daytime Divas and Tell Me Your Secrets. His popularity grew when he joined the Pogues storyline but he originally turned down an offer to audition in February 2019 but something made him change his mind and he ended up keeping the role.

Not only has he been in film and television productions, but he has also starred in a music video for Kygo and Donna Summer's iconic single Hot Stuff, alongside his OBX co-star and one of his love interests Madelyn Cline.

Chase Stokes' Age and height

Stokes is 30 years old and stands 6' 1" tall. He enjoys spending his free time traveling and swimming. His physique has changed throughout his career as he has had to train for different roles. OBX was filmed mostly on the beach, so he had to stay in good physical shape for his shots, in addition to his action scenes.

Chase Stokes' Love life

In mid-2020, the actor confirmed that he was in a relationship with his co-star Madelyn Cline. The two lived together for several months and even shared most of the COVID-19 quartet together. They met during filming and from that moment on became inseparable, but gradually drifted apart and decided to go their separate ways in October 2021.

"They've been trying to work it out for quite some time, but decided that going their separate ways was best. They both have busy schedules, which makes it difficult for them to spend much time together. They have no bad feelings for each other and are still friends", a source close to them was quoted as saying. Currently the two will be working together again on Outer Banks.

Prior to Clive, he was in a relationship with Xia Montalvo but they broke up in 2017 and not much is known about their relationship.

Chase Stokes' Net worth

The actor's net worth is $650,000, according to Style Caster. His biggest income comes from the famous Netflix series, from which he would have earned an estimated salary of $20,000 per episode for season 1, before receiving a remarkable $60,000 increase for the second season. On the other hand, his earnings increased thanks to sponsorships and contracts with luxury brands.