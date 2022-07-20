Chelsea was in Los Angeles preparing for the new Premier League season and the USMNT star took time to tour the city and talk music with Mason Mount.

Chelsea is getting ready for a big season in the Premier League and Europe. It will be a ‘strange’ season with the upcoming World Cup smack in the middle of the European soccer calendar.

Still, it’s business as usual for Thomas Tuchel’s side as they have already defeated America in Las Vegas, Nevada and will play MLS side Charlotte FC tonight.

Two of the team’s best young players Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount were with Quinn XCII touring L.A. and taking in some vintage vinyl records, when the USMNT star confessed who was the player with the “worst” musical taste in the Chelsea squad.

Christian Pulisic on who has the worst music taste on Chelsea

Captain America did not hold back on who he thought was the player with the “worst” taste in the locker room and like a good captain does, he shoulder the blame. "Some people would argue me because I be putting country music on. ... trucks, honkytonks, (his teammates) don't get it."

Mason Mount on the other hand stated he loves to listen to the English rappers as Quinn XCII dropped some names. When it came to country music Mount stated, “it’s not big” in England.

Pulisic and Mount toured the music store and the American soccer star admitted he “loves Luke Bryan”. The two Chelsea stars laughed when Pulisic suggested to Mount to buy a Bad Bunny album.

Pulisic dropped another musical confession by stating he likes Reggaeton, and he thinks it’s “cool”. Quinn XCII who is an admitted Chelsea supporter got to hear that Pulisic had been listening to his music way back in his Borussia Dortmund days.