You can tell a lot about a person just by seeing what they do on social media, in the case of Nathan Blagg, 21, Chelsea “supporter” the entire Premier League and soccer community learned he has poor judgement and needs to learn a lot about history. Blagg tweeted anti-Semitic and racist remarks aimed at rival supporters on September 29, 2020, and February 5 of this year.

The proof was literally on his twitter feed as Blagg’s defense was that the tweets were 'banter between mates’. District Judge Michael Hamilton didn’t see it that way and sentenced Blagg to jail for what Hamilton called ‘abhorrent and grossly offensive' tweets.

Chelsea issued a statement in regard to Nathan Blagg’s tweets the statement read: "We welcome the outcome of this case and the resulting custodial sentence. As a Club, we will continue to work closely with the police and support the prosecution of such offences to show that posting hateful and abusive content has consequences."

Nathan Blagg sent to jail

Nathan Blagg was sentenced to eight weeks in prison and is the seventh case where a soccer fan was sentenced for online abuse. Blagg was a season ticket holder and has been banned from attending Chelsea matches due to his hateful tweets.

The content of the tweets themselves were a picture of the train tracks to Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz and a tweet stating, "Spurs are on their way to Auschwitz", another tweet included a picture and video of Nazi salutes, and one tweet stating "Sieg Heiling around my living room as we speak."

District Judge Michael Hamilton said of the content, "Quite frankly, the content of these messages was despicable. References to the holocaust and other matters cannot on any view ever be categorized a banter.'

Chelsea as a club aided in the investigation when the tweets were seen by a rival supporter and passed them over to police.