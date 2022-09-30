Cher, one of the world's biggest stars in the music and film industry, has amassed a fortune over the years. As she built up her successful filmography and discography, the legend became one of the richest among her peers. Here we tell you how much is her net worth to this day.

Cher was one of the latest trends and consolidated herself as the star of the latest Balmain fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. The event on the luxurious catwalk began with a video showing a hologram of the 76-year-old singer and actress opening the doors to a show and that's when all the designs with architectural silhouettes began to be shown.

The industry legend has not only built a great career in music and film, but is known for her great outfits and philanthropy when she was young and how she has been updated over the years. She is currently a fashion icon and has imposed multiple trends in recent times, always staying glamorous and full of glitter.

We have seen her in multiple film productions such as Mask, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Tea with Mussolini, Moonstruck, The Witches of Eastwick (among others) and she went on to win some of the most important awards in Hollywood, such as the Oscar for Best Actress, several Emmys, Golden Globes and more.

What is Cher's net worth?

The icon's net worth is $360 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her earnings have also been formed thanks to different commercials and sponsorships she has done over the years but mainly her major source of income is music and acting.

Currently, she is already a businesswoman through and through. She launched two fragrances, called Cher Eau de Couture in 2019 and Uninhibited in 1987. It is estimated that the various infomercials for health, beauty and diet products have earned her almost $10 million. The timeless star owns properties all over the world that are worth more than $100 million in total. Her Italian villa on the Malibu coast alone is worth between $50 and $70 million.

During an interview in 1996, Cher recounted a talk she had with her mother that has since become iconic. "My mom said to me, 'You know sweetheart, one day you should settle down and marry a rich man. And I said 'Mom, I am a rich man". Well, you were right Cher. You are.