Cheryl Burke is one of the veteran dancers of Dancing With the Stars and recently confirmed that season 31 would be her last appearance on the show. Here, we tell you everything you need to know about her.

Cheryl Burke is not only one of the best professional dancers on the show, but she has also become an iconic figure on Dancing With the Stars. She has won several editions and made it all the way to the finals in others, but it looks like her career there has come to an end. She recently confessed that season 31 will be her last.

The dancer confessed in an episode of her podcast (Burke in the Game) that this year will be the last year we see her dance for the iconic show, which now airs on Disney+. She was eliminated in week 4 along with her partner Sam Champion and revealed that she is open to the idea of making her mark on the ballroom in a new way.

She was a dancer for 26 seasons and now wants to try a new path: that of being an anchor or correspondent. "I'm not saying I'm trying to take anyone's job, guys. Please don't write about it. I'm just saying they can always add another anchor. They can always add another judge. It's a two-hour show with no commercial breaks", she assured. Now we just have to wait and see what decision the network responsible makes, but no doubt it will not be the end of Cheryl within the franchise.

Cheryl Burke's net worth

The professional dancer's net worth is $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her main earnings have always come from the show that has made her famous: Dancing With the Stars. Now that she will no longer be in the next seasons, it is likely that we will see her in other types of contests or else she will be able to assert her skills as a model.

Cheryl Burke's age and social media

Burke was born on March 3, 1984, making her 38 years old. She grew up in San Mateo County, California with her parents and sisters. She has practiced various styles of dance since childhood. At the age of 4 she had already trained in ballet but lost interest as she grew up and at 11 she started training in ballroom dancing.

She focused mainly on learning multiple Latin dance styles and participated in several international competitions within a few years. She has always been quite active on social networks, especially on Instagram (where her user is @cherylburke). There she shares daily posts about her life, her work and her time in competitions.

Cheryl Burke's TV shows

After finishing high school, she continued competing in various international competitions until an ABC talent scout found her in 2005. There she began her career within the Dancing With the Stars competition. She debuted as a lead dancer in its second season and was seen partnered with Drew Lachey, with whom she won the competition.

She has always been among the top scorers, averages and winners. The team saw her potential and after several seasons of filming the show, she also participated in the live tour that visited 38 different cities between 2006 and 2007. In each and every one of the tours she has participated she danced with her first partner, Lachey, demonstrating the great chemistry they have together.

Outside of DWTS, she has participated in several other television productions. Some like The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, I Can Do That and during 2017, she replaced Abby Lee Miller in the reality show Dance Moms.

Not only was she successful on the small screen, but she also appeared in several commercials for big companies. She even went on to raise over $50,000 that was donated to the non-profit Dress for Success for her partnerships with companies such as Sergeant Cheese, Depend Silhouette Briefs and Impress Nails.