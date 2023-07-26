Travis Kelce is searching for his next girlfriend. Unfortunately, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end recently revealed that he was ‘rejected’ by Taylor Swift at one of her recent concerts, ending his hopes of dating the talented singer.

The Chiefs have one of the best tight ends in the entire league with Travis Kelce. Alongside Patrick Mahomes, he has been one of the most lethal offensive weapons in the league, being a key player in Kansas City’s success.

Last year, Travis was questioned several times about his love life. As of today, the two-time Super Bowl champion is not dating anyone, but that doesn’t mean he’s not looking for a new partner to share his days with.

Travis Kelce reveals his intentions of dating Taylor Swift but got turned down

Travis Kelce will be remembered as one of the greatest tight ends the league has seen recently. He has created a great partnership with Patrick Mahomes, and both players pose an absolute threat to every rival’s defense.

Leaving football aside, Travis recently started a podcast with his brother Jason in which they discuss various topics. Now, he has been questioned about his love life, revealing an interesting interaction between him and Taylor Swift.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets,” Kelce said. “I received a bunch of them there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, asked whether his brother meant his jersey number or his phone number. “You know which one,” Travis replied.

Unfortunately for the tight end, he got rejected by the singer and her team. “She doesn’t meet anyone, or at least she didn’t wanna meet me, so I took it personal,” Kelce said.