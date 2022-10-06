Chucky returns once again to entertain your nights (and torment you with nightmares) with the second season of the acclaimed series. Here's how to watch all the movies and footage from the world's most popular horror franchise in chronological order and by release date.

The world's most popular horror franchise, Child's Play, returns once again to haunt its viewers and fans on Halloween with the new gory adventures of Chucky. The second season of the series premiered last night and episodes will be released weekly. With the great success of the first chapters, it is likely that we will see the universe of the doll continue to expand more and more.

The story has been around for more than three decades and the creators, especially Don Mancini, continue to find ways to engage (and torment) the loyal viewers who have been following their antics for generations. Not only have we seen the demonic doll get away with it, but we even saw his girlfriend and son do the same.

The first film became a surprise box-office hit, as no one thought it could gross so much with such a plot. It competed with other big franchises like Halloween and A Nightmare on Elm Street, but since its release in 1988 it has established itself as a horror icon and a must-see October holiday special.

How to watch all the Chucky and Child’s Play movies and series in order

Unlike many other horror or suspense franchises, the doll movies are not very complicated or dense to watch. They have a fairly simple plot that keeps you on edge from the first minute. All the material (the movies and the series) is available on Peacock and fuboTV, who is offering a one-week free trial for the US. Here is a list of how to watch all the material in the order it came out and in chronological order of the story:

Chucky movies and series in release date order

Child's Play (1988) Child's Play 2 (1990) Child's Play 3 (1991) Bride of Chucky (1998) Seed of Chucky (2004) Curse of Chucky (2013) Cult of Chucky (2017) Child's Play (2019 reboot) Chucky (2022 series)

Chucky movies and series in chronological order