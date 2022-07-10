During the promotion of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, Chris Hemsworth said that making the movie, which was filmed in Australia, was a “one-off family experience” after his three kids and even his wife Elsa Pataky have cameos in the movie. Check out the full story.

The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Thor: Love and Thunder,” has been a smash in the box office with $143 million grossings in its opening weekend. The film stars Chris Hemsworth as the mighty hero, alongside Jane Foster’s Natalie Portman and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.

“Love and Thunder” is directed by Taika Waititi, who was also behind “Thor: Ragnarok,” and his style is all over the movie, which doesn’t skimp in jokes and funny situations. Also, the movie is filled with cameos from Matt Damon, Melissa McCartney and Hemsworth’s older brother Luke.

However, one of the most special surprising appearances are from Hemsworth’s children. The actor has three kids with wife Elsa Pataky, who also has her own cameo in the film as one of Thor’s previous love interests, and all of them can be seen in the movie (and are credited!). Here, check out where you can spot them. Spoilers ahead!

Christian Bale loved working with Chris' daughter

Hemsworth’s daughter, India Rose, plays Gorr the God Butcher's daughter, who at the end of the film, is nicknamed “Love,” who ultimately becomes Thor’s adoptive kid and they travel the Universe together. The 10-year-old shared the screen with Christian Bale, and the Batman’s actor was impressed by her.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly and the whole cast, Bale said that for him working with India was “one of the memorable bits” of making the film. He said “she was so magnificent in it” and seeing the dad-daughter relationship was “so cute.”

Meanwhile, Hemsworth shared that his daughter had a hard time adjusting to Bale’s costume, which includes prosthetics. "She's supposed to kiss [Christian] on the top of the head, and she's like, 'It's all sticky,’ (...) I was like, 'India, you're not actually kissing his head!' She was like, 'It's sticky!'"

Tristan Hemsworth plays Kid Thor

In an interview with Kevin McCarthy, Hemsworth confirmed that his son, Tristan per the movie credits, appears in the montage at the film's start as young Thor. While Sascha is credited as one of the Asgardians kids who get sequestered.

"It felt like a fun, one-off family experience," Hemsworth said in the interview. "I don't want them to now go and be child stars and actors. It was just a special experience we all had and I loved it. They had a great time."

However, Hemsworth’s children weren’t the only ones with cameos. In an interview with Marvel, Waititi also confirmed that Bale’s children, Natalie Portman’s kids and one of Waititi’s daughters are also part of the film. “It was not always the plan,” he said.

“The idea started really when Chris was talking about [his daughter] India. And he was like, ‘Oh, you know, it would kind of be quite cool for me to be in a scene with my daughter.’ I started looking around like, oh, everyone has kids. All of these actors have kids.”