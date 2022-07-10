Chris Hemsworth reprised his role as Thor in the latest entry of the MCU, "Love and Thunder," directed by Taika Waititi. Check out how much the Australian actor has made for his work as Marvel's God.

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor with the fourth solo entry of the Marvel’s franchise, "Love and Thunder." The film, directed by Taika Waititi, has registered the third biggest box office opening of the year, with $143 million, which is also the best debut for any solo Thor movie.

While Hemsworth, 38, is most known for his take on the God of Thunder, he has also starred in many productions such as "Rush," "Star Trek," "Ghostbusters," "Men in Black: International," "Extraction" and most recently, Netflix’s "Spiderhead," alongside "Top Gun: Maverick" star Miles Teller.

"Love and Thunder" has been well-received by fans and the film currently holds a 68% on specialized website Rotten Tomatoes out of 315 reviews. Either way, it seems like the character will still be around for some time in the MCU. Check out how much has Hemsworth earned for his work as Thor.

Chris Hemsworth’s salary evolution: From ‘Thor’ to ‘Love and Thunder’

When Hemsworth first was cast as Thor, he had appeared in several TV shows in his home country and even was a contestant in the Australian version of Dancing With the Stars. As he was relatively unknown, and his first salary wasn’t that high.

According to Business Insider, Hemsworth made $150,000 for the first Thor movie in 2011. While his pay for "Thor: Dark World" (2013) and "Thor: Ragnarok" (2017) hasn’t been revealed, it’s safe to assume that it has been increasing to reach the $20 million that he made for "Thor: Love and Thunder," as reported by Variety.

On the other hand, The Hollywood Reporter also stated that Hemsworth, alongside Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson made between $15 to $20 million for "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018), and the same amount for "Avengers: Endgame" (2019).

How much is Chris Hemsworth’s net worth?

Chris Hemsworth’s net worth is $130 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The actor has appeared in Forbes' list of highest-paid celebrities in the 24 place, with $76.4 million in earnings. According to the magazine, Hemsworth’s average salary is “more than $15 million each time, plus a percentage of profits.”