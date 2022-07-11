After returning as Thor for “Love and Thunder”, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth will keep himself busy with some upcoming projects. Here, check out where you can watch him next.

Chris Hemsworth gained worldwide recognition when he first played Thor in 2011’s Marvel film. The Australian actor, then 28 years old, has now become one of the highest-paid actors and built a career with several blockbusters outside the MCU, including movies such as Rush, Star Trek or Spiderhead.

However, the actor’s compromise with Marvel is still going strong, as well as his success as the latest entry for the superhero, “Love and Thunder,” had the third biggest box office opening of 2022, with grossings of $143 million as reported by Variety. The film, directed by Taika Waititi, also had the best opening of the character’s four movies.

While “Love and Thunder” is thriving in theaters among fans, the now 38-year-old actor, who shares three kids with wife Elsa Pataky, will come back to the silver screen soon with other action projects. Check out the star’s upcoming projects.

Chris Hemsworth’s upcoming movies

This year alone, Hemsworth has appeared in two movies so far: Netflix’s Spiderhead alongside Miles Teller and, of course, "Thor: Love and Thunder." He was also set to reprise his role as George Kirk in the fourth film of the rebooted Star Trek film series, however, he left the project because didn’t like the script. However, he will appear in two action films:

Extraction 2

Hemsworth will return as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2 at Netflix. The Australian actor will reunite once again with the Russo Brothers, who have developed the story of the action thriller movies. The sequel of the 2020 film is written by Joe Russo and directed by Sam Hargrave.

Furiosa

Hemsworth was announced to star in the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road spin-off Furiosa in 2020. The film will serve as a prequel of the 2015’s feature, and it will star Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular character. It’s directed and co-written by George Miller. Hemsworth’s character hasn’t been disclosed yet.