Chris Hemsworth is one of the most popular actors in the world and mostly known for bringing the Viking god Thor to life in the Marvel movies. Here you can check out how much money he has made in his career so far.

Chris Hemsworth is recognized worldwide for his long and successful career. His character as Thor has catapulted him to the pinnacle of stardom and has grossed millions along with Marvel Studios. Not only has he developed as an actor, but he has also become involved with environmental issues and is one of the advocates of a healthy lifestyle.

He recently announced that he was taking some time away from acting and the cameras due to a medical result he received after undergoing a series of genetic tests. Chris underwent a test that revealed that he has two copies of the APOE4 gene, which is associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease and developing it at an earlier age.

Because of this, he has confessed during an interview that he wants to spend more time with those close to him. "It really awakened something in me that makes me want to take some time. And since we finished the series, I've been completing the projects I already had under contract. When I finish this week, I'm going to go home and I'm going to spend some good time resting and just simplify things, be with my kids and be with my wife", he revealed.

What is Chris Hemsworth's net worth?

The 39-year-old actor has a net worth of $130 million in total, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2013 alone, Hemsworth earned $58 million thanks to his roles in Rush and the first Marvel movies.

Between June 2016 and 2017, he earned $30 million in different endeavors and jobs. The following year, he made $65 million and between 2018 and 2019 a total of $75 million. Forbes has given him the 24th place in the list of the highest paid celebrities.

Chris Hemsworth's salary as Thor

Hemsworth is one of the highest paid actors in the industry. He earned more than $20 million for making Thor: Love and Thunder, according to Daily Mail. While Box Office Mojo claimed that the movie grossed more than $499 million, which means he is pretty close to recouping double his investment.

On the other hand, in Thor: Ragnarok he earned $15 million. The increase was quite steep from the first installment to that one, as in director Kenneth Branagh's feature debut, he only managed to get $150 thousand.