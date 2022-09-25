Chris Pine is one of Hollywood A-listers and has been part of many beloved franchises such as Star Trek and Wonder Woman. Here, check out how much the actor’s net worth is.

Since his film debut in “The Princess Diaries,” Chris Pine has become one of Hollywood’s A-listers and fan favorite actor. His most recent role is the antagonist in Olivia Wilde’s sophomore film “Don’t Worry Darling,” starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.

However, Pine has several projects in post-production. One of them is the fantasy film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” in which he will star alongside Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page. The other one will be his directorial debut “Poolman,” a mystery comedy film which he also co-wrote with Ian Golter.

He will star as himself, alongside Annette Bening, Danny DeVito, Ariana DeBose, DeWanda Wise and Jennifer Jason Leigh. So, it’s safe to say that Pine is currently thriving and many fans want to know how much he has earned during his acting career. Check it out.

How much is Chris Pine’s net worth?

Chris Pine has been acting professionally since 2003, when he got minor roles in TV shows such as “ER," "CSI: Miami," and "The Guardian." However, he quickly won mainstream recognition thanks to his role alongside Anne Hathaway in “The Princess Diaries” (2004).

However, one of his most iconic and successful roles, in terms of box office, was a James T. Kirk in the Star Trek reboot film series (2009–present). Other big projects of the actor are:

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014), Hell or High Water (2016), The Finest Hours (2016), Wonder Woman (2017) and more.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pine has a net worth of $35 million. Apart from his acting career, Pine has an endorsement deal with Armani. He also supports several charities such as Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Mil-Bookies.