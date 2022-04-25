Once again, there are fans on Twitter who are asking Marvel to replace Chris Pratt as Star-Lord. But, why are people hating on the actor? Here, check out the controversy surrounding him.

Chris Pratt is currently one of the most coveted actors in Hollywood. This summer, the actor will appear in the last installment of Jurassic World, to be released in June, and in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which comes out in July. However, fans on social media are asking Marvel to replace him as Star Lord and director James Gunn weighed in on the matter.

Responding to a tweet where a fan compared Pratt, 42, with fellow actor Patrick Wilson, 48, and asked the studio to replace the Guardians of the Galaxy star, Gunn wrote back: “For what? Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him that’s not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him.”

Many fans have expressed their confusion about the wave of hate toward Pratt on Twitter, who has fame of being one of Hollywood’s more amicable stars. Here, check out the full story about the “controversy” surrounding the actor and what Pratt himself has said about it.

Why are people hating on Chris Pratt?

The controversy surrounding Chris Pratt started with rumors about the actor allegedly being part of a church that supports stances against LGBTQI people. The rumor gained traction when actor Elliot Page slammed the actor on Twitter in 2019. Page said that Pratt attended an “infamously anti LGBTQ church."

However, according to Insider, the actor responded to the accusation on his Instagram stories, saying that “nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone." He also made clear that he didn’t had any homophobic stances, adding: "I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgment of their fellow man."

The same report from Insider says that Pratt attends Zoe Church, a Christian congregation in Los Angeles founded by Chad Veach. However, the church does has ties with the Hillsong church, attended by other celebrities like Justin Bieber and the Kardashians, which has been accused of homophobic stances, such as conversion therapies by a 2016 report from The Daily Beast.