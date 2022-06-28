Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt has been the object of criticism on social media due to his connection with an alledgely homophobic church. However, he has clarified his religious stance.

Over the last decade, Chris Pratt went from the funny guy of Parks & Recreation to one of Hollywood’s most coveted lead men. His physical transformation helped him land the roles of Star-Lord in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and of Owen Grady in Jurassic World. However, his rise to worldwide fame also came with an unexpected amount of social media hate, which the star has recently addressed in a new interview with Men’s Health.

Pratt is appearing in the upcoming ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (July 8) and he’s also starring in Prime Video’s series ‘The Terminal List’, which he’s also producing. However, last month, a viral tweet was asking Marvel to replace the actor due to his apparent involvement in an ati-LGBTIQ church Hillsong, which the actor denied on Instagram and in this interview as well.

While Guardians’ director James Gunn responded to the accusations saying that they won’t replace the actor for “your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him,” the actor didn’t respond to that new cycle of hate until now. Here’s what he has to say about people’s backlash, and his clarification on that message for her wife Katherine Schwarzenegger that got misinterpreted by the Internet.

Is Chris Pratt Christian? Here’s what he said about his religious beliefs

In the Men’s Health profile, Pratt says that he doesn’t want to complain because he has “so many blessings” but he can’t shake a feeling of wondering why people are “coming after” him. However, he thinks that is because he gave a speech at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards in which he referenced God, making people associate him with a religious person despite not feeling like one himself. As he said to the magazine:

“I didn’t know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I’m not a religious person. I think there’s a distinction between being religious—adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God—and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred. Whatever it is. The evil that’s in the heart of every single man has glommed on to the back of religion and come along for the ride.”

In the profile, Pratt also says that he attends Zoe Church (not Hillsong) and other churches as well, and that they baptized his daughter in a “norm-y Catholic church in Santa Monica.” While the actor says that the church doesn’t support homophobic stances, the Men’s Health signals that founder pastor Chad Veach “executive- produced a 2017 film that equated ‘sexual brokenness’ with ‘same-sex attraction.’”

Chris Pratt on his son Jack and the “healthy daughter” message that infuriated Twitter

Another controversy that surrounded Pratt was a message he posted on Instagram for his wife Katherine, which had people assuming it was also a jab at his ex-wife Anna Faris, with whom he shares a nine year old song Jack. The actor said that wasn’t never the intention and that the backlash that came with it made him cry:

“I said something like, ‘Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me.’ And then I gave her some s*** in the thing and said, ‘But I love you. I’m so thankful for my wife—she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter.’ And then a bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That’s so cringeworthy. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That’s such a dig at his ex-wife.’ And I’m like, That is f***** up. My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s nine. And it’s etched in digital stone. It really f***** bothered me, dude. I cried about it. I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are—to the people close to me—a real burden.”



