Chris Pratt is one of the most recognized actors worldwide and also one of the reasons why Jurassic World: Dominion is popular among the public. According to media sources, Pratt has been paid an exorbitant amount of money for the latest installment of the saga alone.

The theatrical release date for Jurassic World: Dominion is June 10 in the United States, and this year, Pratt said goodbye to his character Owen Grady, with Dominion being his last appearance in the Jurassic World sagas. "Owen has realized that his role in life is not so selfish. He has obligations beyond himself and, after 10 years, I hope I've evolved as my character has. I'm going to miss him", the actor told Argentine digital media Infobae.

The 42-year-old actor is not only known for the mythical Jurassic World films. He can also be linked to other major productions, such as Guardians of the Galaxy. The Marvel production gave him the role of Star Lord, better known as Peter Quill. Thanks to this role, the actor was able to participate in the last two Avengers films, Infinity War and Endgame. In addition, he is also expected to participate in the new movie of the mythical god, Thor: Love and Thunder.

But what were his beginnings like? He wasn't always the well-known actor we all love. His career began when he was just 19 years old, thanks to actress and director Rae Dawn Chong. The two met when he was working as a waiter at the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company restaurant in Maui. She cast him in her directorial debut, the horror short film Cursed Part 3.

Chris Pratt’s salary as Owen Grady

Although he is one of the most talented actors in the Hollywood industry, the Jurassic World franchise is one of the biggest projects in Chris Pratt's career. Not only for being one of the main characters, but also for the large sum of money he earned for the three movies.

According to reports, Universal Pictures hired the actor for less than $5 million for Jurassic World (2015), and after the success of the first part, Pratt was paid $10 million for the 2018 sequel, $2 million more than his co-lead actor Bryce Dallas Howard, and now between $12 million and $14 million for Jurassic World: Dominion.

As estimated by FORBES, Steven Spielberg's classic dinosaur saga, grossed $1.6 billion worldwide in 2018. Currently, the latest film in the saga has the worst rating of the franchise on Rotten Tomatoes. The new film directed by Colin Trevorrow arrived on the platform with a lower acceptance than Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic Park III.

Jurassic Park and Jurassic World in chronological order: Where to watch

1. Jurassic Park - Available on HBO MAX.

2. The Lost World: Jurassic Park - Available on HBO MAX.

3. Jurassic Park 3 - Available on HBO MAX.

4. Jurassic World - Available on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Available on FuboTV.

6. Jurassic World: Dominion - Available in theaters on June 10 and Peacock (release date unknown).

7. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous - Available on Netflix.