One of Hollywood's most profitable actors, Chris Pratt has been busy and he will star in several upcoming films this year. Here, check out all the actor projects.

Chris Pratt has built a solid career with several roles in major franchises such as Jurassic World and the Guardians of the Galaxy. The actor, who won recognition with his role in the series Parks & Recreation, however, will appear several times on the big screen in the upcoming years.

It is not surprising that Pratt has been one of the most coveted actors in the last few years as his films have grossed a total of $10.74 billion worldwide. However, the actor has found himself being the target of online rage after being linked to an homophobic church, which he denied.

Either way, Pratt has been keeping himself busy and he has been casted in several projects, some of them are in development and some are due to be released this year. Here, check out when you can catch the actor on the big screen.

All of Chris Pratt’s upcoming films

Pratt went from “funny side character” to “handsome lead man” in the last few years. Thanks to his role as Star-Lord in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and its sequels, he gained worldwide superstardom, which probably also helped him become the star of the Jurassic World franchise. He will be reprising both roles this year.

Jurassic World: Dominion - June 10, 2022

Pratt will return as Owen Grady in the final installment for the Jurassic World trilogy. Alongside Bryce Dallas Howard and the original trio of the Jurassic Park movies: Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Campbell Scott.

The Terminal List - July 1, 2022

Pratt will star in ‘The Terminal List’, which is a thriller/drama streaming series for Amazon Prime. The show is based on the novel by Jack Carr. Pratt will play Navy SEAL James Reece, who survives an ambush during a covert mission that sees his entire platoon wiped out and then he discovers that the cause of the incident goes deeper than he ever imagined.

Thor: Love And Thunder - May 6, 2022

Pratt also is going to appear once again in the MCU as Star-Lord in the fourth Thor film. The Guardians will be helping Thor, portrayed by Chris Hemsworth, to defeat Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale.

Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol. 3 - May 5, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters after a few delays. There’s not much information about the plot yet. Pratt will return to play Starlord alongside Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Vin Diesel.

Super Mario Bros. movie - April 7, 2023

Chris Pratt will voice Mario in the upcoming animated movie about the character. He won’t be the only star in the film: Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.