After portraying the hero, Christian Bale is now the villain of the upcoming Marvel movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. However, the British actor would reprise his role as Bruce Wayne with one condition.

British actor Christian Bale is busy promoting ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, in which he portrays Marvel’s villain Gorr the God Butcher. It’s the first time for Bale in the MCU and fans are excited to see his take on the character.

However, of course the Oscar winner is now a newbie when talking about comic book adaptations, after he gave life to Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, which are still regarded as one of the best adaptations of Gotham’s vigilante, even after Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson took the baton.

So, it’s not surprising that the actor is still asked about that part, even after almost two decades have passed since he first played Bruce Wayne in ‘Batman Begins' (2005). However, it seems like Bale himself still thinks about coming back to Gotham too.

Christian Bale would do another Batman movie if Nolan directed it

In an interview with ScreenRant, Bale said that he would do another Batman movie if Christopher Nolan was back in the director’s chair. However, that’s highly unlikely as he explained: “No one’s ever mentioned it to me. No one’s brought it up.”

“Occasionally people say to me, ‘Oh, I hear you were approached and offered all this.” And I’m like, ‘That’s news to me. No one’s ever said that,” he said about the possibility of reprising his role. However, he also said that he and Nola made a “pact” when filming the first three movies:

“We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s make three films, if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long.’ In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell.’ And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in.”

How old was Christian Bale in Batman Begins?

Bale and Nolan’s collaboration was a highly successful one, not only gaining critical acclaim, but also grossing over $1 billion at the worldwide box office with the last two installments ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008) and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2011).

Bale became the youngest Batman actor for ‘Batman Begins’, as he was 31 years-old when the film was released. In the movie, Bruce celebrates his 30th birthday. While Pattinson’s Batman could be even younger (with some reports suggesting he should be around 27 years old), the British actor was 34 when he started filming.

While Bale admitted he hasn’t seen The Batman, however, he told Variety he “certainly will” and that “Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other, talked a little bit about it ahead of time, and I heard wonderful things.”