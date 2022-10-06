Christian Bale is one of the most important figures in the industry, even if he doesn't perceive himself that way. The actor has established himself as an icon and legend within his generation. Here we tell you which were his best salaries and how much money he currently has.

Christian Bale filmed three different movies last year and has had an accelerated pace in recent years. His filmography has done nothing but add hits and productions that have exploded the box office in terms of grosses, as has been the case of Thor: Love and Thunder. Currently he has confessed during an interview with CQ that he does not know when he will return to a film set or even to work.

The star has shown himself to be quite tired of the industry and always finds himself trying to leave Hollywood, but something always brings him back. He was only 13 when he landed his first big role, starring in Steven Spielberg's Empire of the Sun. He has one of the most prolific careers among his peers with 35 years of films that have earned him four Oscar nominations and an award for The Fighter in 2010.

A great career often comes with a big salary behind it but his beginnings were far from that. American Psycho is one of his masterpieces but he confessed that he was paid less than many of the staff members, such as the makeup artists, even though he was the face of the project. Here we tell you what his net worth is and what his salaries have been over the years:

Christian Bale's net worth

The English actor's net worth is $120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He didn't always have that exorbitant amount of money in his bank account, as early in his career he was paid quite little. During an interview with CQ he confessed that he was even teased about how little his paycheck was worth.

"I remember once, sitting in the makeup trailer, the makeup artists laughed at me because I was getting paid less even than them. So my motivation after the movie was to get enough money so they wouldn't repossess my house", Bale said after confessing that he had a house shared with his family (father and sister) that was about to be taken away from him.

Christian Bale's salary

One of the biggest salaries he had was with his first appearance in Batman Begins, where he earned $9 million. From that point on, his fortune was on the rise, as his last appearance in the franchise earned him a total of $54 million for the trilogy.

According to several reports he was offered a $50 million payday to return to his iconic role in a fourth film but flatly refused. To which the producers offered him the same sum only for a minor appearance as Batman in a Justice League movie and he also refused.

Here is a list of some of the salaries he earned throughout his career: