Christina Ricci is known for her brilliant portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the '90s movies, but this time she returned to the family's dark world with a new skin. Who is Marilyn Thornhill? Well, here's everything you need to know about her character in Tim Burton's series.

The addition of Christina Ricci to Wednesday has caused nothing but excitement among fans of the original franchise, as the actress has played the same character as Jenna Ortega in the 1990s films. The films starred alongside the likes of Anjelica Huston, Christopher Lloyd and Raul Julia.

In December last year, Deadline revealed that Thora Birch was no longer part of the team because she had to take care of some personal matters. She had been recruited as Tamara Novak, the only normal inside the academy, but her character didn't stand up to the dropout and was eliminated. This made way for Ricci and Tim Burton added a new character just for her.

The 42-year-old actress was asked by the director to join the cast and was "honored" to do so, Collider said. Despite not returning to bring the longtime character to life, she said she was happy to return to the Addams universe, which was a big part of her identity and the story in her life. Ortega also talked about her participation and confessed to feeling strange playing Wednesday in front of her, because she really loves her.

Who is Marilyn Thornhill in Wednesday?

Ricci brought Marilyn Thornhill to life in the Addams family's new stage. As the plot unfolds, Wednesday and her roommate are interrupted by a woman with shoulder-length reddish hair and cat-shaped glasses. Well, it's none other than Christina, who introduces herself as Mrs. Thornhill.

She is a teacher at Nevermore Academy and seems to be quite close to her students. However, her role has remained quite mysterious and not even the Netflix press has provided details about the story of this character. The only thing that is known are small facts and one of them is that she is completely new in the dark family.