The countdown to Christmas has begun! The Hallmark Channel and Lifetime have some of the best new Christmas movies, and here you can check out the complete schedule.

Christmas movies 2022: Complete schedule for Hallmark and Lifetime’s Holiday films

The countdown to Christmas has begun! As Mariah Carey has officially announced the start of Holiday Season (just kidding), it could be a great time to start watching some Christmas movies, as we approach Thanksgiving.

Every year, networks such as Hallmark Channel and Lifetime start their Christmas programming in October, and this year hasn’t been different. Every weekend, new movies will premiere, so you have plenty of options to choose from.

Streaming services such as Netflix and HBO Max will also be releasing new movies this year, but you can also watch some classic Christmas movies on different platforms. Check out here the schedule for the upcoming romantic Christmas movies.

Christmas movies coming to Hallmark Channel in 2022

On the Hallmark Channel, new Christmas movies will premiere through Thursdays to Sundays at 8 PM (ET), but sometimes also at 6 PM. The schedule will run through December 18th. Here, check out the complete list:

Friday, November 11

8:00 PM (ET): In Merry Measure

Saturday, November 12

8:00 PM (ET): The Royal Nanny

Sunday, November 13

8:00 PM (ET): Christmas at the Golden Dragon

Friday, November 18

8:00 PM (ET): Inventing the Christmas Prince

Saturday, November 19

8:00 PM (ET): Three Wise Men and a Baby

Sunday, November 20

8:00 PM (ET): When I Think of Christmas

Thursday, November 24

8:00 PM (ET): My Southern Family Christmas

Friday, November 25

6:00 PM (ET): #Xmas

8:00 PM (ET).: A Royal Corgi Christmas

Saturday, November 26

6:00 PM (ET): A Tale of Two Christmases

8:00 PM (ET): Haul Out the Holly

Sunday, November 27

6:00 PM (ET): A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe

8:00 PM (ET): A Holiday Spectacular

Friday, December 2

8:00 PM (ET): A Big Fat Family Christmas

Saturday, December 3

8:00 PM (ET): A Fabled Holiday

Sunday, December 4

8:00 PM (ET): Undercover Holiday

Friday, December 9

8:00 PM (ET): The Most Colorful Time of the Year

Saturday, December 10

8:00 PM (ET): Christmas Class Reunion

Sunday, December 11

8:00 PM (ET): The Holiday Sitter

Friday, December 16

8:00 PM (ET): Holiday Heritage

Saturday, December 17

8:00 PM (ET): ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Sunday, December 18

8:00 PM (ET): Hanukkah on Rye

Christmas movies coming to Lifetime in 2022

Thursday, November 10

8:00 PM (ET): Christmas on Mistletoe Lake

Friday, November 11

8:00 PM (ET): The Dog Days of Christmas

Saturday, November 12

8:00 PM (ET): Reindeer Games Homecoming

Thursday, November 17

8:00 PM (ET): Sweet Navidad

Friday, November 18

8:00 PM (ET): A Country Christmas Harmony

Saturday, November 19

8:00 PM (ET): Santa Bootcamp

Sunday, November 20

8:00 PM (ET): A Show-Stopping Christmas

Thursday, November 24

8:00 PM (ET): Baking All the Way

Friday, November 25

8:00 PM (ET): Steppin’ Into the Holiday

Saturday, November 26

8:00 PM (ET): The 12 Days of Christmas Eve

Sunday, November 27

8:00 PM (ET): A Christmas Spark

Thursday, December 1

8:00 PM (ET): Serving Up the Holidays

Friday, December 2

8:00 PM (ET): Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas

Saturday, December 3

8:00 PM (ET): A New Orleans Noel

Sunday, December 4

8:00 PM (ET): Merry Textmas

Thursday, December 8

8:00 PM (ET): Scentsational Christmas

Friday, December 9

8:00 PM (ET): A Recipe for Joy

Saturday, December 10

8:00 PM (ET): Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas

Sunday, December 11

8:00 PM (ET): Single and Ready to Jingle

Thursday, December 15

8:00 PM (ET): Record Breaking Christmas

Friday, December 16

8:00 PM (ET): A Christmas to Treasure

Saturday, December 17

8:00 PM (ET): The Holiday Dating Guide

Sunday, December 18

8:00 PM (ET): Wrapped Up in Love