Chucky is back and seems to have no one to stop him! The second season premiered last night and the run of episodes has just begun. Here, find out what time and when they premiere, how to watch them and how many there will be in total.

'Chucky' Season 2: When and at what time will the new episodes be released?

Chucky has returned to torment the minds of all viewers and to continue causing problems for the series' protagonist, played by Zackary Arthur. Nobody would have thought that a series of the cursed doll would be so successful, especially after having created an extensive franchise with his name, but it has become one of the most watched.

The plot tells the story of Chucky, an antique doll that appears in a suburban garage sale and an idyllic American town that begins to descend into chaos when a series of gruesome murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets.

After almost three decades, the franchise continues to expand and it looks like we'll have doll content for a while. The new series is intended as the sequel to the seventh Child's Play movie (Cult of Chucky) and brings back Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky. Something that has made fans very happy and nostalgic.

Chucky: Time and how to watch Season 2

The second season has a premiere date of October 5 and each of the episodes will be released weekly, as many major streaming platforms have chosen to do. The first season is available to watch on Syfy.com, Peacock and fuboTV, which is offering a free one-week trial.

Don Mancini's series arrives on Syfy and USA Network at 9 PM ET and on Peacock one day after its premiere. The release time may change by region, so here's what time it premieres in different time zones:

Pacific Time: 6pm PT (Wednesday, October 5th)

Central Time: 8pm CT (Wednesday, October 5th)

Eastern Time: 9pm EST (Wednesday, October 5th)

British Time: 2pm BST (Thursday, October 6th)

Chucky: How many episodes does season 2 have? (Release schedule)

They have not yet announced how many episodes the second season will have in total but the first one had eight episodes so it is expected that this time it will have the same amount (or more, due to the great success of the series). Episodes will be released weekly and last between 40 and 55 minutes on average.

Here is a list of the titles, creators and release schedule for the first four episodes: