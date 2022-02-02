Cillian Murphy, who interprets Thomas Shelby, recently talked about Season 6 of 'Peaky Blinders' and how difficult it was to film without late actress Helen McCrory.

The release of Season 6 of Peaky Blinders is getting closer and fans are getting updates about what they can expect for the final episodes. Not only did writer Steven Knight recently discussed the themes for this season, Cillian Murphy also sat down with Empire Magazine and shared his feelings regarding the absence of Helen McCrory.

McCrory played the beloved Aunt Polly but, sadly, she passed away at age 52 in April 2021 after battling with breast cancer. Since then, fans of the series hoped she had the opportunity to work on the upcoming Peaky Blinder season or how the show will continue without her character.

Viewers will have the answer sooner than was expected, as the BBC has confirmed the series will be released in a matter of weeks and it has been speculated it could come out at the end of February. However, for those watching it on Netflix, the wait will be a little bit longer. Here, check out what Murphy shared about Season 6 of Peaky Blinders.

Murphy and Knight talk about how season 6 will honor Helen McCrory

In an interview with Esquire UK, actor Cillian Murphy, who plays Tommy Shelby, confirmed that Helen McCory couldn’t work on Season 6 after the filming was delayed from March 2020 to January 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And when shooting began, McCrory couldn’t join.

“The difficult thing to comprehend is that, if it wasn’t for Covid, there would be a whole other version of this show with Helen in it. But she was so private and so f****** brave and courageous,” he explained to the magazine, admitting that the crew was “just reeling throughout the whole thing.”

Murphy also said that she was a “dear, dear pal and she was the beating heart of that show, so it felt very strange being on set without her.” However, screenwriter Steven Knight has said that the show will be a “testament” to Helen.

While Season 6 will be the last of the show, Knight will continue the story in other formats such as a movie that according to the screenwriter and showrunner, as he said to Esquire, will be produced “in the next 18 months to two years.”